5 Clever Uses For Motion Detectors Around Your House

A smart home is a convenient home. When you have smart devices handling things around the house and automating tasks for you, you barely have to do anything yourself. Your smart coffee maker can automatically brew your morning cup of joe before you wake up. The smart refrigerator becomes your kitchen assistant and helps you come up with dinner, based on what you have on hand. You don't even have to get up from your cozy spot on the couch in the afternoon — your smart blinds can close themselves when the light gets too harsh.

However, if there's one device that can transform your space into a smart home (besides the ever-popular smart plugs), it's a motion sensor. They're super affordable at only $20 to $40 on Amazon, and they offer a whole range of practical uses to make your home more convenient to live in. Yes, they're handy for purposes beyond security and surveillance. Here, we'll share five clever ways you can use motion sensors in your space, so that you can get the most out of them.