Cheaper Alternatives To Spotify Premium

Spotify has become something of a cultural touchstone. When many of us think of apps for streaming music, it's often the first one that comes to mind. Most would agree that Spotify has more than earned its place at the top of the music app streaming podium. While Spotify wasn't the first music streaming platform ever created, it was among the first to popularize the freemium model, where users could listen to music for free as long as they were willing to put up with a few ads. For those who didn't mind paying a few dollars, Spotify Premium let them stream music without any ads and download songs for offline listening for what many considered a reasonable price.

Today, well over 200 million people subscribe to Spotify Premium, and it's the world's most popular music streaming app. Spotify is constantly adding new features like AI playlists to improve the user experience. At the same time, the company has raised prices on its premium service twice since 2023, making it one of the most expensive music streaming services and leaving some customers wondering if it's time to move on from the platform. After a three-month Spotify Premium trial, you'll pay $11.99/month for the individual plan, $16.99/month for Duo (two premium accounts), $19.99/month for the family plan (up to 6 premium accounts), and $5.99/month for the student plan. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Spotify alternatives that offer many of the same features as the music streaming giant, some at a lower cost.

