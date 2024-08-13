Will Google's Gemini Live AI Finally Deliver After Years Of Better Assistant Promises?

What's the definition of a truly helpful assistant on a phone? I'd say one that can talk less like a robot, and get work done across various apps installed on your phone. Google's Gemini — the spiritual successor to Google Assistant — is headed in that direction. Earlier today, Google lifted the covers from its Pixel 9 series phones, and also detailed a handful of cool new tricks arriving within the Gemini experience.

Remember ChatGPT Voice Mode that wowed us with its eerily natural conversation (read: too flirtatious) capabilities not too long ago? Well, Google is targeting something similar with a new feature called Gemini Live. Simply launch it, and start talking to the virtual assistant, almost like a voice call. From web search to finding job opportunities, it will handle it all in natural language.

Google says you can even interrupt it mid-way, ask follow-up questions, and keep the conversation going even when the screen is locked. There are 10 voices to pick from, and support for the English language is available from the get-go. However, as they say, nothing good in this world comes free. Gemini Live will need you to cough up extra cash for a Gemini Advanced subscription, and if that sounds like a non-issue, well, the feature starts rolling out today. Android will be the first to get it, but support for iOS is also on the way.

