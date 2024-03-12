ChatGPT Can Now Read Its Responses Out Loud: Here's How

Since its late 2022 release, OpenAI's ChatGPT has proven to be one of the leading artificial intelligence systems on the market. Though it's commonly utilized by users to write detailed copy based on only a brief yet specific prompt, there's much more to it than that. As a large language model, it's able to do everything from coding and fixing programming bugs to making concerning and rather creepy statements from time to time. As its popularity and usage continue to increase, ChatGPT has been given another new feature many are likely to find intriguing.

On March 4, the official OpenAI account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, revealed some big news regarding ChatGPT. The system now has the ability to read responses back to you, and it's as dynamic as it is useful. It's currently capable of reading aloud in 37 different languages and can detect the language a given conversation is in entirely on its own. Better yet, this feature is being added completely free of charge, and if you're still running with GPT 3.5, you can still use it to your liking.

For those intrigued by ChatGPT's response reading feature, here's how you can use it on both Android and iOS devices.