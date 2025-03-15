12 Raspberry Pi Projects That Can Make Your Home Smarter & More Secure

Single-board computers, or SBCs, are quite popular among students, enthusiasts, and developers who love to tinker with tech. One of the most common SBCs that most people use for this purpose is the Raspberry Pi. Right from the first generation of the Raspberry Pi, the computer has been used to run electronic projects that don't require too many resources while occupying less space. Thanks to its modular and open-design solution, a Raspberry Pi can be used for several purposes, like making your home smarter, building a digital photo frame, and even automating your entire house. Someone even built their own smartphone using a Raspberry Pi more than a decade ago!

Advertisement

The essence is that possibilities are endless. If you have a Raspberry Pi lying around at home, there are a ton of useful projects you can build with it. If you're not sure where to begin, we've accumulated some of the best Raspberry Pi projects that can make your home more secure. These are projects that add value to your everyday life by allowing you to be stress-free. Moreover, you don't even have to spend top bucks on the latest doorbell camera or smart home hub if you have a Raspberry Pi already. All you need is some additional components like sensors, cameras, and connectors. If that interests you, here are some cool projects to get your hands dirty and secure your home!