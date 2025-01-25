6 Raspberry Pi Projects That Will Make Your Smart Home Even Smarter

Nothing screams "futuristic home" more than a smart mirror neatly propped up on your vanity. It's a great way to add that high-tech vibe to your bedroom, and the best part is that you can easily build one yourself. One of the coolest projects you can make with a Raspberry Pi and display, a smart mirror is essentially an enlarged smart display with a mirror effect. It shows you important details like your daily to-dos, the weather, and even real-time traffic information. When it's turned off, you can use it like any other regular mirror.

This particular smart mirror project by DIY Machines is based on the popular open-source Magic Mirror software. It's already fully functional as it is and comes preloaded with seven modules, including a clock, calendar, and weather. That said, all you really need to do is install the software on Raspberry Pi OS, and you're good to go. However, for more pizzazz, DIY Machines also integrated a PIR motion sensor to the mirror to make the HDMI monitor sleep when no one is around. There's also a touch button at the top for switching on the lights and adjusting the brightness. To give the monitor its mirror-like effect, an acrylic with a two-way mirror film is placed on top of it.

Magic Mirror is highly customizable and lets you add other third-party modules should you wish. You can have the mirror display the stock prices or real-time departure of buses. There are also hardware-based modules like 3D-gesture recognition using a gesture sensor and Alexa integration using a mic and speaker.

