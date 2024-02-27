5 Easy DIY Tech Projects Any Beginner Can Tackle

When it comes to timelapse photography, you can find various cameras with a timelapse feature; even your smartphone has this functionality. But there are some situations, such as capturing the sunset by the beach or documenting the long and winding process of 3D printing a dragon toy, when it isn't wise to leave your pricey action camera or phone out for an extended period. Setting up a dedicated timelapse camera might be your best bet in these cases.

The Raspberry Pi timelapse camera is as standard as it can get: it shoots videos at resolutions of 1920 x 1080 using a PiCamera v3 wide (one of the best Pi cameras for this application). However, it does come with standout features, one of which is automation. You can configure it to render the timelapse video automatically, saving you the hassle of manually compiling photos into a video. All captured content is then neatly organized into a specified folder on the Raspberry Pi, which you can access over the network from your PC.

The program codes are written in Python and can be a bit daunting for beginner coders. But the good news is that there's no need to tweak the code to adjust the camera settings. Instead, the project uses an editable text file for configuration. This is where you can set parameters such as start and end times, shooting intervals in seconds, the number of days for consecutive shooting, output video FPS, and even enable features like HDR, autofocus, and auto-deletion of old pictures. To create the project, you'll need a Raspberry Pi 4B, a PiCamera v3 wide, and a mini Pi TFT screen.