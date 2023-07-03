How To Use ChatGPT In Your Mercedes-Benz

AI systems like ChatGPT seem to have thoroughly infiltrated many facets of our lives and are even changing the way we think. It's probably no surprise, then, that it's set to infiltrate some of our cars too. June 16 2023 marked the beginning of Mercedes-Benz's MBUX beta program, which allows almost one million drivers of applicable MBUX-equipped cars to sign up to trial the implementation.

To do so, drivers can, in an appropriate fashion, simply say "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program" from their car. Alternatively, the Mercedes Me app also allows users to sign up.

Upon doing so, MBUX will have access to ChatGPT's ability to interpret language. Rather than a relatively simple question-and-answer model, it will instead provide suggestions of its own and hold something of a conversation.

To address the data concerns regarding ChatGPT, Mercedes-Benz's press release states, "Customers know at all times what information is collected and for what purpose, and they are free to make their own decisions. Mercedes-Benz protects all customer data from manipulation and misuse."

The functionality is provided by Microsoft Azure OpenAI, which means Microsoft's platform is combined with that of Mercedes-Benz's framework and ChatGPT itself to make for functionality with a lot of potential. Users will be able to ask their own, more open-ended queries, and when the three-month beta is over, the car manufacturer will determine whether ChatGPT integration will be pursued further in future models.