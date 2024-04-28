6 Cool Projects You Can Do With A Raspberry Pi And Display

If you're the type who loves displaying photos, then you already know how cumbersome it is to arrange and fit all of your picture frames in the living room or bedroom. This is especially true if you have many of those pictures but very little space to put them in. To solve this dilemma, build yourself a Raspberry Pi digital picture frame instead. It's cheaper than commercial models and lets you practice your Python and electronics skills too.

What this DIY device does is display your locally stored photos for ten seconds each before fading and transitioning to the next image. You can also switch to the next or previous photo manually using the built-in capacitive touch sensor (which is also designed to help you shut down the Pi board safely with a single press). Another nifty feature of this digital picture frame is its ambient light sensitivity. When your room is well-lit, the monitor cranks up its brightness too, helping you see the image better. Conversely, when it's dark out, the monitor is dimmed, so it won't be too harsh on the eyes.

The image display software used in the project is called fbi, which can be conveniently launched with configurations right from the terminal. The touch and light sensors, on the other hand, were programmed with Python. Hardware-wise, what you need to build a Raspberry Pi digital picture frame is a Raspberry Pi with a heatsink, HDMI monitor with DDC/CI support, ambient light and capacitive touch sensors, wood for the frame, and wall mounting brackets.