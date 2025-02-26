6 Things To Know Before Buying Your First Raspberry Pi

It's crucial to lay out the distinction between a Raspberry Pi and Arduino right out of the gate to better set your expectations. At first glance, you might assume the Pi is a microcontroller just like the Arduino since it almost looks the same, also has input/output pins, and is used for electronic projects. However, the Pi is actually considered a single-board computer (SBC). It can handle much more complex and larger tasks and is more powerful specs-wise.

One thing that sets apart the Pi from the Arduino is that the SBC can run full-blown operating systems, while Arduino mainly supports single programs. This means you can use the Pi similar to a desktop computer, where you can browse the web, write word documents, create screen and video recordings, and even play light games like chess and Tetris. Without an OS, though, you can't boot up or use the Pi. Speaking of OS, there are plenty of available Raspberry Pi operating systems for beginners, including the official Raspberry Pi OS itself, Ubuntu, and FydeOS. There are also special ones, such as RetroPie which is dedicated for retro gaming and OSMC which is used for turning your Pi into a media center.

When comparing use cases, some of the practical applications for the Pi are as a basic desktop, home automation hub, and network monitoring. Meanwhile, you'll primarily see Arduinos in more hardware-focused projects, such as an environment monitor, automatic plant watering system, and robotics.