13 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Projects To Check Out In 2025

Although the Raspberry Pi started out as a way for kids to learn to code, it has turned into so much more since its invention in 2012. At first, the Pi was something of a simplified computer, and coding one meant you could then use it as a PC.

Now, Raspberry Pi devices can power just about anything you can imagine, and people are coming up with new concepts all the time. Given that Pi emerged with the principle that anyone can learn to code, most of the projects you can complete with a Raspberry Pi are shared freely online as part of the platform's commitment to its open source model. Not only that, but people always like to share the cool stuff they make, and there are many awesome things to try out.

The Raspberry Pi 5 has many underrated features and upgrades, but no matter which Pi you have, there are countless projects to put together that make life easier or more fun. There are multiple Raspberry Pi models to choose from, but all offer neat ways to accomplish things you may never have considered. These are some of the best Raspberry Pi projects you should check out in 2025.

