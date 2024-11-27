Everything You Need To Know About The $7 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W

The Raspberry Pi series of inexpensive single-board computers (or SBCs) built around an ARM system on a chip have greatly changed the landscape of do it yourself computing projects in the past 15 years. The germ of the idea came in 2006, when a group of employees at the University of Cambridge's Computer Laboratory who were concerned by a year-over-year decline in the number of computer science students and the skill level of those students who did enroll. Learning how to code had been part and parcel of the 1980s computer-owning experience, but in the 1990s and beyond, it became a less necessary skill. Introducing incredibly inexpensive computers designed for DIY projects that would encourage younger computer enthusiasts to learn programming languages was thus the catalyst for launching the Raspberry Pi organization and product line.

Advertisement

The Raspberry Pi line is divided into four series of boards. Those are the flagship Pi with the most horsepower and connectivity options, the Zero series with a smaller form factor and fewer ports with lower specs, the Compute Module series for embedded applications, and the Pico series, which are very small microcontroller boards that don't run Linux or have removable storage, instead being programmed by flashing a binary onto the built-in flash storage. They're best for single-purpose uses, like controlling other devices.

The Pico series has a new update, the $7 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W. Let's take a look at what this board brings to the table with its feature set.