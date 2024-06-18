Arduino Nano Vs Raspberry Pi Pico: What's The Difference?

The Arduino Nano and Raspberry Pi Pico have distinct pin configurations. The Nano includes 14 digital pins (for both digital input and digital output components) and eight analog pins. Six of these analog pins can also be interfaced with digital components, bringing the Nano's total digital pins to 20. On the other hand, the Pico has more to offer. Out of its 26 I/O pins, all 26 can be used as digital input or output pins and three as analog input pins. The Pico also has more PWM output pins. While the Nano comes with only six, the Pico features a whopping 16 PWM pins.

Then there are the pins that double as communication pins. On the Nano, you can access one UART (pins D0 and D1 as RX and TX), one SPI (pins D10 to D13 as SS, MOSI, MISO, and SCK), and one I2C/TWI (pins A4 and A5 as SDA and SCL). The Pico, however, doubles these numbers. It offers two UARTs: the first TX/RX pair is accessible via pins GP0-GP1, GP12-GP13, and GP16-GP17, while the second pair is on GP4-GP5 and GP8-GP9. There are also two SPI controllers and two I2C controllers available on the Pico. And similar to its UART channels, you can access them via multiple pins and not just a singular set, unlike the Nano (you can refer to the Pico pinout guide to avoid confusion).

The Nano and Pico do have some pinout similarities, though. They both have a reset pin, an onboard LED, and an analog reference voltage pin. Additionally, both include power pins for external components, but the Pico is only equipped with one (3.3V), while the Nano has two (3.3V and 5V).