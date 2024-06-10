Which Arduino Board Is Best For Beginners?

When you poke around online forums, many people will tell you that the Uno Rev3 is the best Arduino board for beginners, and for good reason. This classic product is one of the most basic boards in the Arduino family. It's powered by an 8-bit AVR microcontroller instead of the more capable 32-bit ARM microcontroller, comes with only 14 digital input/output pins, and operates at the typical 5V. It doesn't support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity and isn't integrated with onboard sensors. However, these modest features are exactly what makes the Uno Rev3 an ideal starting point. If there are a lot of functions on a board, it can be overwhelming to understand and discourage you from using it. As someone new to Arduino (and perhaps to electronics in general), you also don't need fancy features. Most of your time will be spent working on simple circuits, and the Uno Rev3 is more than capable of handling such projects.

On top of the board's simplicity, there are several more reasons why it's highly recommended for beginners. First, it's conveniently included in popular starter kits like the Arduino official starter kit, student kit, and the ELEGOO starter kit. This means you won't have to go out of your way to buy a separate board. The Uno Rev3 is also the most popular Arduino board, so expect to see tutorials and project guides available online. Because of its widespread popularity, most online circuit builders like Tinkercard and Wokwi also support the Uno Rev3. Online circuit builders are great for when you want to experiment with components, and with the Uno Rev3 available in these builders, you'll find it easier to test out your ideas even if you don't have the components on hand.