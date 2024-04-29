Arduino Nano Every Explained: What's It For?

Arduino is a good platform if you want to start working with electronics. The platform, specifically the Arduino Nano family, is a set of small form-factor boards that act as microcontrollers, meaning it can be programmed to control electronic components like motors, lights, and sensors. You can use the Arduino platform to create a drone, automate your garbage can, and incorporate it into many other cool Arduino projects.

The Nano Every is an improvement over the regular Nano, and Arduino is pushing new buyers toward it with improved specs and a lower price. The Every shares the same size as the original, but it cuts its weight to five grams, down from seven. If you're starting a hardware project now, and need something compact and light, this is your best bet.

The improvements might not be immediately clear to Arduino newcomers, but the faster clock speed and new processor give you more versatility than with the regular Nano. There's no need to rush out and grab a replacement for your existing board if it still works, but if you're starting a new project, there doesn't seem to be any reason to stick with the older version of the Nano.