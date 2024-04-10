5 Must-Have Tools For Every Arduino Beginner's Kit

Through Arduino hardware and software, you can create all kinds of fascinating electronic devices, both for fun and as an excellent STEM teaching tool for your kids. However, before you go buying the first Arduino kit that catches your eye, it's vital to know exactly what you're getting into. Assembling an Arduino kit isn't like putting together a snap-fit plastic model. The kit's components are completely independent and require careful, educated assembly to bring a device together safely.

In addition to proper electronics knowledge and the baseline coding skills necessary to bring an Arduino project to fruition, you also need the appropriate tools. Unless you happen to have an electrician in the family, you probably won't have the right gear just sitting around in your garage. Luckily, you can find everything you need to get started in the Arduino scene by paying a visit to Home Depot.

We've got five tools to recommend for your burgeoning Arduino tool kit, each backed by recommendations from users and professionals. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.