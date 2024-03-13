6 Easy Arduino Projects For Beginner Coders

While lie detectors aren't as useful in real-life crime scenes as they are in movies and TV shows, they're pretty fun to have for less serious reasons. However, if you're mainly using it for kicks and giggles, you probably don't want to spend as much as $100 for commercial models, especially when you can just build one yourself.

This DIY lie detector project costs you only around $20 to make. Save for the Arduino Nano, it requires pretty basic electronic components you might already have on hand, including three different colored LEDs (green, orange, and red), a 10k-ohm resistor, and a few cables.

The principle behind the project is the fact that the skin reacts to our emotions. Changes in what you're currently feeling can also mean changes in the skin's conductivity, which is then measured and analyzed by the Arduino Nano. These fluctuations in skin conductivity are displayed on the Arduino IDE's Serial Plotter, and indicated by the three LEDs. The green lights up when the conductivity is in the person's normal range, orange when it's starting to spike up, and red when it hits a level that can suggest the person's nervousness.

On the software end, the Arduino code is pretty simple, with only less than 50 lines and basic functions used. Beginners can readily understand and tweak the code to more accurately set the different conductivity ranges.