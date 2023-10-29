Arduino Explained: What It Is (And Why You'll Want One)

If you're familiar with the Raspberry Pi and you like it, there's a good chance you'll like the Arduino, too. At first glance, the two devices are very similar to each other, but there are some key differences between the two devices. The Raspberry Pi is essentially a mini computer that you can take out of the box and start on new projects right away. The Arduino is a circuit board that you'll program to perform certain tasks, and what it does will entirely be up to you.

You can make it do all sorts of things, ranging from creating a smart garbage can, or making your own traffic light. It'll require a bit of work, as it doesn't simply work out of the box as a Pi would. Going back to the garbage can example, you'll need a sensor, jumping wires, and a motor to make everything work. On top of all that, you'll need to program the device to do what you want it to do.

If you pick one up out of curiosity, there will certainly be a learning curve to it. With plenty of guides and tutorials available, you should be able to get started on something small, and work your way up from there. Once you learn what the Arduino can do and your skills improve, you'll find many uses for one. At the very least, it can become a fun hobby for side projects.