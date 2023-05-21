This Money-Saving Project Can Turn An Arduino Into A Home Energy Monitor

In day-to-day life, there are financial concerns that we all have to juggle. Groceries, childcare, bills, insurance, and taxes are just some of the money matters that make being an adult such a uniquely stressful experience. Chief among them all, perhaps, are energy bills and mitigating the devastating impact they can have on our wallets.

In 2022, the International Energy Agency declared a "truly global energy crisis," the likes of which has never been experienced before. As a result, for households worldwide, closely monitoring and reducing energy use has been a priority. Devices dedicated to this purpose can be pricey in and of themselves, but enterprising Arduino users have created a brilliant answer.

Here's how modders created a home energy monitor from an Arduino, some wiring, and a little custom code. After all, if Arduino can be compatible with a Mazda Miata, why shouldn't it be able to monitor the various elements of a smart home?