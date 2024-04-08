6 Fun & Easy Arduino Projects For Beginners

If you're fond of watching movies on your computer, then you know the struggle of wanting to pause or rewind the show, but you're too lazy to scoot closer to your computer to grab your mouse or keyboard. Thankfully, there's an Arduino project to help you out with that — this gesture-controlled system for VLC. It features two ultrasonic sensors mounted on your computer's display monitor (much like how a webcam is placed). They constantly monitor what your hand movements are and how far your hands are from the sensor.

For every gesture, a corresponding action is then done on the VLC. For instance, when you put up both of your hands (one in front of each sensor) at about 40 to 50 centimeters from the sensor, the video is either played or paused. Similarly, when you move your right hand towards the sensor (at about 10 centimeters), the clip fast-forwards, and when you move it away (at about 20 centimeters), it rewinds. Other hand gestures you can do include putting up the right hand to fast forward one step, putting up the left hand to rewind one step, and moving the left hand closer to or away from the sensor to increase or decrease the volume.

While this may sound complicated, the software is actually beginner-friendly. It involves using two programs: Arduino and Python. The Arduino code mainly consists of function declarations and if-else statements. Meanwhile, the Python program, which is run on the computer, is meant to simply interpret the serial messages sent by the Arduino and output a keyboard shortcut to control the VLC. Both codes can readily be modified for all kinds of desktop apps as long as they can be controlled with keyboard shortcuts.