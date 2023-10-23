This Arduino Project Will Change How You Water Your Plants

The Arduino Plant Watering System is designed to automatically supply water to your plant's soil once its moisture level falls below a particular point. The system relies on two key components to make this happen: the Arduino and the soil moisture sensor. The Arduino board functions as the controller, responsible for processing data and triggering actions based on that data. The soil moisture sensor, on the other hand, is just as its name suggests — it monitors the soil's moisture content. It's inserted directly into the plant's soil and reads the level every minute. When the sensor detects that the moisture content is already below 30%, it sends a signal to the Arduino, which, in turn, activates a water pump to provide hydration to the plant. As soon as the moisture level reaches upwards of 70%, the Arduino stops the water pump. This controlled water flow ensures the plant never gets too much or too little.

However, since different plants require different amounts of water, you're free to modify the Arduino code's thresholds to suit your specific plant. The code is less than 20 lines long and uses beginner-friendly functions, ideal for those who are just starting out. If you decide to make this project, you'll need the following materials:

Arduino Uno

Soil moisture sensor

Breadboard

12V water pump

12V power supply

Wiring cables

Chocolate block connector for the power supply

Tubing

You can check out the full step-by-step instructions on Instructables.