X Ways To Power An Arduino Nano

There are instances when you can't power the board via its USB port. Perhaps you're using the port for data logging purposes, or maybe you'll be placing the board inside a chassis where the port becomes inaccessible. Fortunately, you still have the VIN pin at your disposal. All Arduino boards have this pin, and it's connected to the built-in voltage regulator that makes sure your board receives a stable supply. For the Nano, the VIN pin is found on Pin 30 (although it's already labeled as VIN on your board).

When using the VIN pin for your Nano's power, it's important to keep two things in mind: what the voltage rating of the power supply is and how this supply is connected to your board. You can use a 6V to 20V unregulated external power supply, but the recommended range for the Nano is between seven and 12 volts only. To be safe and prevent any damage to your board or components, it's best to stick with this range. When it comes to connecting the supply, it's crucial that the connection is as follows: your Nano's VIN pin to the supply's positive wire and your Nano's GND pin to the supply's negative wire. One common mistake beginners make with Arduino is reversing this power connection. Doing so damages your onboard regulator, and worse, your entire Nano. That's why it's important to triple-check where the wires are plugged in.

To use the VIN pin on your Nano, you'll just need your power source (often, batteries are used) with the positive and negative wires exposed. It's also a great idea to connect a switch for the battery, so you can turn the power on and off as needed without unplugging the wires.