5 Common Mistakes Beginners Make With Arduino Projects

In the early stages of your learning process, you won't need to worry much about how to supply power to your board. Most beginner-friendly projects can be conveniently powered by simply connecting the Arduino board to your computer, so picking an external power supply isn't a concern just yet. However, if you do come to the point where your project requires one, always make sure your supply has the right power rating suited for your type of Arduino board.

The recommended input for most Arduino models when powered via non-USB means is 7 to 12V, with a limit of 20V. It's always a good idea to read the specification sheet, though, just to make sure. This is especially true when you're buying Arduino clones: Sometimes, they don't replicate the exact technical attributes of the genuine Arduinos, so always go back to the spec sheet to confirm.

When you use the incorrect voltage rating, it can lead to problems with your board and circuit. A voltage lower than the required rating might not be enough to produce 5V and 3.3V at the power pins. On the other hand, using a voltage higher than necessary can harm your board and potentially kill it.

In addition to choosing the right voltage rating, it's important to ensure that you connect the external power supply to the Arduino the right way. This shouldn't be a problem when you're using the USB connection with a power bank or standard charger. But if you're connecting to the VIN pin, take note of the supply's polarity: Positive of the supply to be connected to VIN, and negative to GND. There's no reverse polarity protection on this pin, so a wrong connection can cause serious damage to your board.