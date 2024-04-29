Arduino Nano Vs. Uno: What's The Difference?

Learning electronics? Then, chances are you already know what an Arduino is, or at the very least, you've heard of it. After all, it's among the most popular electronics platforms available in the market today, and when you look up DIY electronic projects online, you'll see developers and enthusiasts using some variation of Arduino board for their creations.

This widespread popularity is pretty much justified, though. After all, the Arduino boards come with a host of benefits that make them an excellent choice for a wide array of applications. They feature analog pins for reading analog components (e.g., potentiometer, flex sensor, pH sensor), use a programming app available on major desktop operating systems, and are relatively affordable and easy to source (there are plenty of Arduino clones you can get for cheap, and they generally operate the same way).

However, not all Arduino boards are created equal, and it's important to choose the right one for your project. If you're on the hunt for the perfect board, then you've probably come across the Uno and Nano. They're two of the most frequently used Arduino variations, but they serve different purposes. To help you decide which one to get, let's look at the Nano and Uno's primary differences.