Which Is The Smallest Arduino Board And Is It Worth Buying?

The Arduino Nano boards are worth it if your project calls for a small, lightweight microcontroller platform. Thanks to their compact form factor, they're ideal for applications, such as wearable fitness trackers, portable environment monitors, mobile robots, and drones. Generally, any project that needs to fit in a tiny chassis or has to be as light as possible can rely on the Nano.

Arduino Nanos also come in handy for prototyping and experimental projects that primarily use a breadboard. Unlike the standard boards like Uno and Mega that come with female pin headers, the Nanos have male headers instead, allowing you to easily insert them into a breadboard along with the rest of your circuit. That means no more hassle of carrying the board around separately. Another reason to consider buying a Nano is its price; it's less expensive than any other official Arduino board on the market. The Nano Every, which is a general-purpose board and great for beginners, is the most affordable Arduino board at only $13.70. If you need Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Nano ESP32 and Nano 33 IoT are also cheaper by at least $2 than the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled Uno R4 WiFi.

However, you don't need to go out of your way to invest in a Nano if size isn't a main concern for your project. You can get away with using whatever Arduino board you have on hand. If you already have an Uno from an Arduino starter kit you bought before, you're already good to go. Most beginner (and even advanced) projects use an Uno, and there really isn't a massive difference between the Arduino Uno and Nano, except for their sizes and the number of their analog pins.