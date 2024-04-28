3 Things Arduino Can Do That Raspberry Pi Can't

Most DIY tech enthusiasts have heard of a Raspberry Pi. But, like all things in the tech world, competition is inevitable. Arduino is a microcontroller used to control motors, LEDs, and interfacing sensors, and is aimed at beginners seeking to learn electronics and programming. As a microcontroller with a limited number of I/O pins and no operating system, you may be tempted at first to pick a Raspberry Pi for your DIY project over an Arduino. However, the Arduino can achieve several things that a Raspberry Pi can't.

Arduino and Raspberry Pi models are both affordable, and there are many Raspberry Pi projects that won't break the bank. However, there are some important differences between Raspberry Pi and Arduino boards. The key difference is that Arduino is a microcontroller, whereas Raspberry Pi is a microprocessor or single-board computer (SBC).

This means that while Raspberry Pi can function as a fully-fledged mini-computer capable of running multiple apps at once, while Arduino can only handle limited input and output controls. While this may appear to be a drawback, it does help Arduino run simple projects at fast speeds and requires little to no maintenance.

Arduino has more to offer than what you'd expect. For those new to programming and electronics, an Arduino board is a great option to get started, thanks to its universal programming language and easy setup process. Let's explore three useful things you can do with an Arduino that you can't with a Raspberry Pi.