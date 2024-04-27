The Evolution Of Raspberry Pi: From Prototype To Single-Board Computing Workhorse

When you think of compact, single-board computers, most casual and even intermediate tech hobbyists will likely think of the Raspberry Pi. Although it isn't the only great single-board computer available for purchase, the Pi is still the most recognizable example of the breed. It continues to feature heavily in embedded systems, home automation, and maker projects of all shapes and sizes, and it has a level of name recognition that other single-board computers simply can't match.

If you have an idea for a computing device, you'll likely be able to use a Raspberry Pi to realize it. Want to build a home media center? Get a Raspberry Pi. Interested in assembling a DIY drone to play around with? Again, a Raspberry Pi will do a brilliant job as the brains of your whole project. You can even use a Raspberry Pi to help you sleep better at night. The possibilities are endless, and it's all thanks to the computer's versatility and affordability.

But how did we get here? How did the Raspberry Pi grow from a humble idea into the market-defining single-board computer we all know and love? And who were the brains behind this iconic — and incredibly useful — device? Let's take a trip down memory lane and explore how the Raspberry Pi came to be.