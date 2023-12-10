How To Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Media Center

When Raspberry Pi single-board computers were introduced in 2012, it seemed like a matter of mere minutes before creators were adapting it into a media center. A decade and change later, it's almost a no-brainer. The new Raspberry Pi 5 is the second generation to support 4K video and powerful HATs to turn the Pi into a hi-fi audio player are common. Additionally, several viable media center distributions exist for a home-brewed set-top box.

The most common OS platforms for Raspberry Pi media centers are OSMC and LibreElec, both of which use the Kodi media player. Kodi is just one of several programs that can turn your Raspberry Pi into a smart TV. We've chosen OSMC because of its flexibility. LibreElec is a Just Enough Operating System (JeOS) for powering Kodi and, as such, isn't extensible by default. As media center and server applications for Linux become more common and powerful, there is reason to leave room in your media center for their capabilities.