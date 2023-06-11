These Streaming Programs Can Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into A Smart TV

Kodi is a popular open-source media center software developed primarily for TV use. It's compatible with Linux, OSX, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Raspberry Pi. On top of this multi-platform feature, what makes Kodi a go-to option for many is that it offers extensive support for a wide range of media formats, including AVI, MP4, MP3, JPEG, AND PNG, among other things. This means that when you have Kodi installed on the Raspberry Pi, you can use the single-board computer as a smart TV, where you can watch movies and TV shows, browse photos, and play songs either from your local device or from the internet. Kodi alone doesn't come with built-in content, but there are multiple add-ons you can install to get access to your typical content sources like YouTube, WNBC, and Ted Talks. You can also find add-ons for weather providers, adding to the smart TV feel.

There are two primary ways to install Kodi on your Raspberry Pi. The first is installing the Kodi program via the command line on an existing operating system like the Raspberry Pi OS. In this case, Kodi functions like any other app on your OS, so you can still use your board for other projects unrelated to media streaming. If you want to use your Raspberry Pi as a dedicated smart TV, consider the second way, which is using a Kodi-based OS like OSMC and LibreELEC. Both run Kodi only, but LibreELEC can be more intuitive and user-friendly.