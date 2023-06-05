How To Use The Raspberry Pi Imager

With the incredible versatility of the Raspberry Pi, it's no longer surprising how popular this single-board computer is. It's at the core of tons of cool and weird projects, like the Raspberry Pi-based Waldo finder, International Space Station tracker, and even drive-thru signages.

But it's not only the board's versatility that makes it a go-to choice among hobbyists and professionals alike. Both beginner and advanced learners love how generally easy it is to start developing with Raspberry Pi. It features a user-friendly OS with a setup wizard. There are also tons of guidebooks and official tutorials available, on top of a starter kit that comes complete with everything you'd need to build a basic Raspberry Pi desktop.

However, to further streamline the Raspberry Pi development process, the Raspberry Pi Foundation decided to launch an official imaging tool in 2020 called the Raspberry Pi Imager. We'll go over what this utility software is and how to use it.