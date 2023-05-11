This Hilarious Raspberry Pi Project Can Find Waldo In Seconds

AI, as a whole, has reached a critical point in human history. On the one hand, it's advanced enough that its great utility and potential are becoming clear to us. Conversely, it hasn't yet advanced far enough for us to know precisely where that potential may lead. AI has proven that it can hack most of our passwords very quickly; what if it has even more malevolent intentions for us in the future?

For now, though, it's probably safest to concentrate on the many convenient applications of AI. Those plug-ins, extensions, and pieces of software streamline certain aspects of our work lives, ease our navigation of the Internet, and much more. One intriguing new string to AI's bow may be the most useful yet: a robotic arm that can immediately locate Waldo in one of those iconic crowded scenes.

The There's Waldo robot, powered by Raspberry Pi, can do just that and will probably shame many of us in the process. AI is achieving astonishing things, such as smart bullets, but a Waldo-detecting robot is something few could have anticipated.