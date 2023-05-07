Smart Bullets Explained: How Do They Work?

From archery and catapults to missiles and bullets, ranged weaponry has undergone a huge transformation already and it does not seem like it will slow down anytime soon. Bullets caused a huge revolution after their introduction in the late 1300s, in terms of precision, accuracy, speed, distance, and countless other factors — but what if they were made to be 'smarter'?

A sniper is a military marksman trained to take down targets from an enormous distance away, making their job much more complex than just aiming and pulling the trigger. It means they also have to account for factors like wind speed, direction, distance, and in some cases, even the curvature of the earth, making sure the bullet's flight path doesn't get altered and it actually reaches the target. This adds up to a ton of work for a single shot and most of the time, one shot is all they might get so accuracy is especially vital when it comes to military snipers.

But, as it turns out, their job does not have to be as hard anymore, all thanks to the introduction of guided rounds or 'smart' bullets.