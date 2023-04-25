Here's How Quickly AI Can Crack Your Passwords, According To New Study

According to a report by cybersecurity firm, HomeSecurityHeroes, an AI password cracker tool called PassGAN (Password Generative Adversarial Network) can breach 51% of all common passwords in less than one minute, 65% in less than an hour, 71% in less than a day, and 81% in less than a month. The company used the tool to analyze over 15 million credentials from the Rockyou dataset of leaked passwords, and the findings shed more light on what makes a password weak or strong.

Per the study, it takes PassGAN less than six minutes, on average, to crack any kind of password with less than eight characters, whether it contains symbols or not. Numeric passwords offer better security — it takes at least 10 months for PassGAN to crack number-only passwords, but only if they have more than 18 characters. If a password contains a combination of symbols, numbers, lower-case letters, and upper-case letters (which is the recommended blend of characters), it'll take PassGAN six quintillion years to crack.

Of course, the takeaway here is to ensure that the passwords you're choosing for your accounts meet the criteria for what is considered "uncrackable," but that does not make this development less worrying in the long run. This is because AI password crackers like PassGAN will make cyberattacks easier than ever for hackers and crackers. Here's how.