This Awesome Raspberry Pi Project Can Track The International Space Station

Raspberry Pi's creators at the University of Cambridge marked the 10 year anniversary of their revolutionary concept in 2022. The institute reported that in a decade, over 40 million Raspberry Pis had been sold around the world. One key to its success, of course, is that it's so easy to modify and adapt to users' needs. Numerous projects around the world have only happened thanks to this versatile hardware.

Some are on the distinctly zany side, such as There's Waldo (the enterprising robot that uses AI to locate the iconic individual), but Raspberry Pi has also been used in rather more intellectual capacities. Finding Waldo is one thing, but how about finding the International Space Station?

Space enthusiasts will be intrigued to hear that, in another slice of Raspberry Pi brilliance, the system can do that too. Here's an introduction to the International Space Station Tracker project, how it was created, and what it can do.