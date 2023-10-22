The Raspberry Pi Project That'll Help You Sleep Better At Night

In an ideal world, you can drift off to dreamland as soon as your head hits the pillow. However, as much as you'd like to do so, sleep can be quite elusive at times, and you may find yourself wide awake in the wee hours. If this happens more often than you'd like, maybe it's time to consider listening to white noise. White noise helps individuals sleep faster and improves overall sleep quality.

The easiest ways to listen to white noise are by streaming YouTube videos or Spotify podcasts or downloading white noise apps. Unfortunately, such practices can drain your phone's battery fast, especially if you play it throughout the night. A more sustainable solution might be investing in a dedicated white noise machine, but with prices often soaring over $150, it's not always the most affordable option.

Developer Alan Boris has a better idea. Using a Raspberry Pi and a couple of buttons, he created the Ultimate Noise Box as a cost-effective alternative for those DIYers with spare Pi boards and hardware accessories lying around.