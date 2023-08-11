5 Of The Best White Noise Apps For Android

If this is your first foray into the world of white noise apps and you want to go with one that has amassed a large user base already, Calm may be worth looking into. Apart from having an "Editor's Badge," it's got over 50 million downloads on Google Play, is highly rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars, and is in the fourth spot of top-grossing apps in the health & fitness space.

Upon launching the Calm app, you'll be asked to identify your goals, be it to reduce stress or anxiety, improve performance, or get better sleep, among other things. You'll need to create an account using an email address or your Facebook or Google account. There will be several screens encouraging you to upgrade to the app's premium version, which you can close for now and revisit later should you decide you want more functionality.

Calm is primarily a meditation app, but there are several options for sounds you can play as a backdrop to facilitate a better quality of sleep or more focus while working, much like any white noise machine. Just tap the search bar within the Discover tab, select Soundscapes from the Category dropdown, and scroll through the available tracks. You can also pick from the Sleep Stories category to try an alternative to white noise. Free content will have a play button over the album art, while those with the lock icons can be accessed when you upgrade to a paid subscription. Calm Premium is priced at $4.99 per month with a 7-day free trial.