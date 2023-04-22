5 Raspberry Pi Alternatives To Check Out In 2023

Since its debut in 2012, Raspberry Pi has gone from a quirky-named curiosity to the most successful computer made in the United Kingdom, and an icon for DIY computer hobbyists and engineers everywhere. Developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in association with Broadcom, the single-board computer (SBC) is tiny, low-cost, and extremely customizable, allowing for it to be integrated into all kinds of hardware and has countless innovative uses.

Because of this, Raspberry Pi has grown from its original intended use as a learning tool for computer science students to a favorite of electronics and computer hobbyists. Many have built Raspberry Pi into everything from robotics, to weather stations, to personalized TVs that only play "The Simpsons."

Raspberry Pi has expanded with multiple iterations and generations, including the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B launched in 2019, and the Raspberry Pi Pico W launched in 2022. It remains a top choice for many programmers and engineers. However, because of continuing price increases and supply chain issues, it's become more difficult to obtain and use in recent years.

Fortunately, Raspberry Pi has inspired many other companies to enter the market, and DIYers and other engineers, programmers, and inventors now have several good options when it comes to purchasing SBCs. Whether it's availability, a specific model, or just being personally comfortable with a brand other than Raspberry Pi, it may be worth it to look elsewhere for the next project's SBC.