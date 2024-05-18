5 Interesting Raspberry Pi Projects For Musicians

The Raspberry Pi is a diverse and versatile piece of kit. While some versions can be hard to get hold of, there are variants that fill all kinds of electronic niches. From relatively powerful units, to cheap options, from compact boards, to even smaller boards. As a result, they can be used on a variety of projects. Music, especially at the grassroots level, often comes with a "do it yourself" attitude where bands and solo artists counteract tight budgets with thrift and ingenuity. This makes a Pi and a musician a perfect pairing.

As with other Raspberry Pi projects, your imagination is the limit to some extent. So if there's a particular need you have, one of these little computers and some code may be the solution you're looking for. If you're not feeling as creative, but still want to tinker, then we've found five useful ways you can use a Pi to enhance your musical output. If you're a Pi novice, these projects are also a good place to start. They all come with easy-to-follow YouTube videos, and several of the skills you'll pick up on the way are transferrable to other Pi Projects. Many of the projects we've listed can also be expanded upon if you want to get creative, tweak something to your exact needs, or have a particular niche that needs filling.