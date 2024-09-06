6 Underrated Features And Upgrades Of The Raspberry Pi 5

One often-overlooked feature of Raspberry Pi boards that has carried over to the Raspberry Pi 5 is that it has the capability to output standard definition analog composite video, although it's gotten harder to use on the Pi 5. Pi boards have digital Micro HDMI ports to serve as the default audio and video outputs, obvious to anyone who wants to use them without having to do any serious modifications on the board. The composite output, however, is different, and requires soldering the necessary connectors to a two-pin pad on the board that's marked "VID." If you're wanting to use a Raspberry Pi with an older, analog, CRT TV, then this is the way to do it. Previously, you just needed a 3.5mm to composite A/V cable.

Advertisement

Why go to the trouble? One of the most popular uses of Raspberry Pi hardware is emulating classic video game consoles. Until the last couple decades, composite was kind of the default video output, especially once RF modulators, which delivered a lower quality picture anyway, stopped being bundled with consoles during the fifth console generation in the mid-1990s. If you want to get the most authentic possible visual experience out of a console emulator, using one capable of generating an interlaced signal to output the video over composite to an older TV is the way to go. If you want to use a Raspberry Pi to get there, though, just remember that you'll need a soldering iron.