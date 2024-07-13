Does Your Raspberry Pi Need A Fan? Here's How Much Heat It Can Handle

The Raspberry Pi single-board computer has, through it's various iterations in its decade-plus on the market, become a wildly popular product among tech enthusiasts. For the price, regardless of if you're getting the $80 version of the Raspberry Pi 5 or the $15 version of the Raspberry Pi Zero, the computers are an incredible value for the price. Which one you'll use depends on just how much of a tinkerer you are, but one of the most popular use cases is to use the Raspberry Pi as a compact, inexpensive computer for emulating classic video games. Gaming can push the hardware further than a lot of the other, more lightweight home automation projects. As you're building a Raspberry Pi, one question you need to answer is when you might need to outfit your board with a heatsink and fan.

After all, according to the official documentation, all Raspberry Pi boards start throttling performance when the CPU temperature hits 80°C, with additional throttling coming if it hits the upper limit of 85°C. If you're really pushing the Pi to its limits, especially within the confines of a case, you can easily see how the device could start running that hot. So let's take a look at what occasions a cooler is and isn't called for when using a Raspberry Pi, especially on the newest model, the Raspberry Pi 5.