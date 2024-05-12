Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run A PS2 Emulator? Here's What We Know

With more than 150 million units sold, the Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling video game console of all time. The combination of backward compatibility with the original PlayStation and support for DVD movies, while being comparably priced to the standalone DVD players that were available in its early years, made the purchase decision easy. There's a lot of nostalgia for Sony's second console, which extends to playing classic PlayStation 2 games, whether from official PlayStation sources or unofficially, using fan-developed emulators.

One of the most popular ways to put together a dedicated vintage gaming emulation box is to use the Raspberry Pi mini-computer to run those classic games. With its complicated architecture, the PlayStation 2 pushes the Pi to its limits, especially on older versions, but the latest iteration, the Raspberry Pi 5, can emulate the console pretty well, but with some major caveats. For a computer that costs under $100 for a bare board and runs around $150 for a tricked-out kit with a case, cooling, and more, that's pretty impressive. With that in mind, let's take a look at how doable this is on different versions of the Pi and what's needed to pull it off.