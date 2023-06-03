5 Of The Best PS2 Games Still Worth Playing If You Haven't

A potent mix of exclusive titles from imaginative first-party studios and healthy third-party relationships offered a strong springboard for success that made the PlayStation 2 the best-selling console of all time. As it matured, the PS2 became more financially accessible while Sony relentlessly blanketed both print and digital media with diverse marketing campaigns that made one thing clear — if you were a gamer, you had to own a PS2.

Its historic run is even more impressive considering it wasn't the most powerful console of its generation, nor the first. Sega's shortlived Dreamcast beat it to store shelves, and from a technical perspective, it even bested the PS2 in some areas despite launching nearly two years sooner. The PS2 also fell short of Nintendo's GameCube and Microsoft's original Xbox in terms of raw performance. However, none of these factors kept it from amassing one of the deepest game libraries in history. More than 4,000 titles were released for the PlayStation 2 from across all genres to deliver some of the most memorable gaming experiences ever.

That's why this list of the best PS2 games still worth playing was challenging to assemble, as there's a seemingly bottomless bucket of quality titles to choose from. Still, the ones highlighted below are truly generation-defining experiences brimming with multifaceted excellence. Don't have a PS2? Don't worry — you can play some via backward compatibility or HD remasters on newer consoles.