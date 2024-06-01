How Much Will It Cost To Set Up Your Own Raspberry Pi Print Server?

A popular project for a Raspberry Pi single-board computer is to create a wireless print server, one of the many unexpected use cases of an old Raspberry Pi. This is a simple hack to turn a non-wireless USB-based printer into one you can access wirelessly from any device on your network. You won't need much for this project, and depending on what you have at home, you may not even need to buy anything.

Before you start, check that your printer is supported. You'll also need a Raspberry Pi computer, and an 8GB+ microSD card (or SD card for very early models) to install Raspberry Pi OS and CUPS (Common UNIX Printing System) software.

The next component you need depends on the type of Raspberry Pi model you have, and how you want to configure it. If you have a model with Wi-Fi, then you won't need any of these. For a Pi without Wi-Fi, but with an Ethernet port, you'll just need an Ethernet cable to connect your Raspberry Pi to your Wi-Fi router. If there is no Wi-Fi or Ethernet port, you could either get a USB-to-Ethernet adapter or a Wi-Fi dongle. This will work on even the oldest Raspberry Pi models, and you won't have a problem even with the ultra-low-budget Raspberry Pi Zero.