Is RetroPie Available For Raspberry Pi 5? Here's What You Need To Know

One of the biggest reasons that the single-board computer known as the Raspberry Pi has become so popular is that its price and performance make it a tantalizing option for emulating classic video games. There are a lot of other cool uses for the Pi, many of which have nothing to do with gaming, but what you get for the $80 retail price makes it one of the best bargain options for building a classic gaming rig. It doesn't have the power that, say, a custom-built x86 PC, but with its 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A76 CPU, VideoCore VII GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2, and 8GB RAM, the Raspberry Pi 5 can handle games as recent as some Sony PlayStation 2 titles.

To make putting together a Pi-centric classic gaming rig much easier, various enterprising developers have put together emulation-centric Linux distributions where you can boot your board. Thanks possibly to its name that links it closely to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, one that arguably serves as the go-to option for Raspberry Pi gamers is RetroPie. However, if you've gone looking for a Raspberry Pi 5-ready RetroPie ISO image to install the operating system from since the Pi 5's October 2023 release, you've probably come up empty. However, that doesn't mean that RetroPie for the Raspberry Pi 5 doesn't exist yet. Read on to understand what's up with the status of the latest and greatest version of the popular Raspberry Pi Linux distro.