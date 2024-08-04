Raspberry Pi Kits For Beginners: What Might Be Included & Where Can You Buy Them?

Since its launch in 2012, the Raspberry Pi single-board computer (SBC) has taken the tech world by storm with its various models. Priced to move while packing a surprising amount of computing power, the Pi was created with the ethos that the project was intended to "democratize" computing. "We believe that every young person — whatever their background or access to resources — should have the opportunity to learn how to create with digital technologies," reads part of the values section of the company's "Strategy 2025" document. "We have an enduring commitment to providing low-cost, general purpose computers for education through Raspberry Pi Ltd."

Having said that, we're still talking about bare boards. No matter what you intend to do with a Raspberry Pi, you will most likely want to spruce it up with a starter kit that was either bundled with the board or sold separately as a purpose-built kit. Some are designed to supply everything you need for basic functionality in an attractive package, like a case/cooler combo along with the necessary power supply. Other kits are for very specific use cases, like handheld gaming consoles, security systems, or music streaming. Finally, there are kits that truly embody the intended ethos of the Raspberry Pi, which are designed to introduce STEM-inclined kids to computer programming. Let's look at these different kinds of kits in more detail and go over where you can find them.