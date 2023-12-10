These 5 Electronic Learning Kits Are Perfect For Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're gift-shopping for a child and looking for something that isn't just fun to play with but also educational, an electronic learning kit can be a great choice. Like Lincoln Logs or the best LEGO sets, electronic kits can let kids assemble things with colorful and interesting physical pieces, but with the added bonus of teaching kids the basics of circuitry, electronics, and even computer programming. These skills can be useful in adulthood for both DIY projects and computer repair or even for their eventual professional careers.
There are many different kinds of electronic learning kits out there, with a variety of applications and levels of difficulty. Some are inherently geared towards younger children, while others can be appreciated by people of all ages, including adults wishing to learn the basics of electronics themselves. Some sets can be a great stepping stone to more advanced projects, like building your own computer with a Raspberry Pi. Based on hands-on testing conducted by publications like Wirecutter and TechRadar, here are five electronic learning kits that are perfect for kids, teaching them STEM skills in a fun, playful manner.
Smart Circuits: Electronics Lab
The Smart Circuits: Electronics Lab is advertised for kids eight years old and up and comes with 48 pieces, including a microprocessor, speaker, tricolor LED array, light sensor, variable resistor, tilt switch, push buttons, modular boards, jumper wires, and a battery pack (three AAA batteries are required and not included). Using these pieces and a very helpful 48-page illustrated manual, kids can assemble 50 different projects with snap-together boards, step–by–step, that will teach them about electricity and electronics.
The first 10 projects are meant to help teach basics before the lessons become more complex and educate students about ROM, RAM, sound frequency, RGB color, electrical currents and conductance, and more — using fun models like electronic dice, a motion-sensing alarm, and a pencil that can "draw music." Wirecutter, which tested several electronics kits with two panels of grade school children, named Smart Circuits: Electronics Lab "the best electronics kit for beginners" and said it "offers the best combination of interesting projects, thorough instructions, and real learning."
While the kit may be perfect for kids, it might not be ideal for some parents hoping to avoid literal headaches — according to Wirecutter, its young "testers loved using the kit to build noisemakers and conduct quick experiments." Another downside for both kids and adults is that the wires are thin and possibly not that durable. However, if you don't mind the noise, and thin wires aren't that big of a concern, you can purchase the Smart Circuits: Electronics Lab from Amazon and Walmart for $50.
Makeblock mBot Robot Kit
The Makeblock mBot Robot Kit allows children to learn the art and science of electronics by assembling a cute, kid-friendly robot that comes in blue or pink. Plus, it will give them rudimentary coding skills as they learn to control the robot and teach it to perform simple tasks by using open-source drag-and-drop programming software that's based on Python and block-based coding. It works with a paired app that's compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux. In addition to providing colorful visual instructions that help kids assemble and program the robot, they can also play several educational games with it.
The wheeled robot can move around, spin, be paired with IoT devices, and even play Christmas carols. One potentially frustrating drawback to the set, according to an otherwise positive hands-on review from Lifewire, is that its screws tend to keep loosening. If you can live with that, you can find the Makeblock mBot Robot Kit on Amazon. It has a list price of $99.99 but is currently available for 20% off.
Elenco Snap Circuits Junior
Elenco sells multiple different kits that can help people of all ages learn how to assemble circuitry and other electronics using a clever, simple snap-on system. The Elenco Snap Circuits Junior, aimed toward children ages eight and up, is compatible with these other kits and can be a great stepping stone for them to learn more advanced skills. Because they snap together, the included electrical components don't require any tools and ensure everything is connected properly. The set comes with 30 parts (two necessary AA batteries are not provided). Included instructions will show kids how to make over 100 different projects using the components, giving them plenty to do.
While the kit is educational and a creative way for young students to learn the basics of electronics, Wirecutter noted that most grade-school children who played with it as part of its hands-on focus testing "found the included projects to be a little boring." If fun is a top priority, you may want to opt for a different kit. Wirecutter also criticized the included instructions as being confusing but still found the Elenco Snap Circuits Junior kit durable, useful, and educational enough to name the set its runner-up for "best electronics kits for kids and beginners." Amazon sells the product for $35.99, while Walmart currently offers it for $14 off its usual $44 list price.
BBC Micro:bit
The BBC Micro:bit is like a simpler version of the Raspberry Pi and other similar DIY mini-computers — by connecting the 32 GB Micro:bit to your computer via USB, it can be a great entry-level way to learn basic electronics and computer programming. It's built with large connectors called PINS that make it easy for beginners to attach external electronics and other accessories. The kit includes two buttons, 25 LEDs, a light sensor, a motion sensor, a temperature sensor, a compass, a radio, a USB cable, a battery pack, and two AAA batteries. Plus, it comes with Bluetooth.
The Micro:bit website provides free tutorials and project ideas because it can connect to other accessories like robotics and gaming peripherals. Several third parties also sell expansion kits for the set. Admittedly, this kit is a little more advanced and less like a toy than other electronic learning kits geared directly toward children. Still, the hands-on review by TechRadar says it's clearly "designed for education and is a springboard to bigger, more complex platforms" like Raspberry Pi. TechRadar gives the kit a positive review, though it criticizes its lack of an automatic file uploader and notes that its basic coding Block Editor can be "finicky." You can purchase the BBC Micro:bit for $30 on Amazon.
littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit
If you've got a child who's music-inclined, the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit might be a clever way to introduce them to electronics and other STEM concepts. The kit is made by Sphero — the company that also makes the wildly popular remote-controlled R2-D2 and BB-8 "Star Wars" toys — and is part of the brand's line of various electronic kits with various themes, such as the Internet of Things. The appeal of the littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit is that it packages its DIY circuit board in a flashy toy electric guitar. The included eight bits and 18 accessories (sensors, keyboard, oscillator, paper templates, stickers, 9V battery) can also be used to build air drums or other unique electronic synthesizers. Six templates and a dozen projects for ages eight and up will help kids learn STEM basics while also rocking out.
An included app also offers activities and video instructions to make assembling easier, as well as songs that kids can learn to play with their custom-built instruments. In a hands-on review of both products, the STEM Education Guide says that the littleBits kit is better for kids who are a little older than the kit made by Snap Circuits, which is something to keep in mind before purchasing. However, even if your child is on the younger side, this could be the better way to introduce them to electronics if they already have a passion for music. The littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit costs $20 on Amazon and pairs well with Sphero's littleBits At-Home Learning Starter Kit — if your child shows an interest in learning more — the littleBits Electronics Deluxe Kit is a good choice.