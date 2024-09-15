6 Of The Best Rated Wi-Fi-Connected Garage Door Openers
One of the most overlooked elements of smart home tech is how it can add an extra layer of convenience to the most mundane parts of a home. Sure, gadgets that promise to turn you into a gourmet chef or make your lighting change color through voice commands might be appealing to some, but others are only interested in tech that makes their everyday life as hassle-free as possible. Smart garage door openers appeal to all kinds of smart home enthusiasts, and they don't have to cost a fortune either.
Buying a smart garage door opener is just the beginning — then there's the inevitable step of installing it, configuring it to work with your existing home setup, and setting up any necessary subscriptions. There are a wide range of products out there that claim to make all of these steps as easy as possible, but not all of them do. Before you head over to your retailer of choice to purchase one for yourself, check out these six top rated smart garage door openers that achieve consistently positive ratings from experts who've tested them.
Chamberlain MyQ GarageHub
The Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener is one of the most consistently recommended among experts, offering easy setup, straightforward functionality, and an affordable price. SlashGear reviewed an earlier iteration of the device and found it to be generally hassle-free to install, with the exception of some initial pairing troubles that were sorted by Chamberlain's helpful advisors. More recent iterations have been reviewed by our colleagues at Tom's Guide, USA Today, and CNN, with each outlet confirming that the device remains as useful as our initial test found it to be.
The opening function is controlled by a smartphone app, and unlike many other smart garage door openers, installation is a simple process that takes only a few steps. The device works with many existing lifters, so in most cases there's no need to buy an entirely new setup either. The Chamberlain GarageHub retails for $29.98 on Amazon, but as of this writing, it's discounted to just $17.29.
Tailwind iQ3
Another highly rated option is the Tailwind iQ3, which won best in class accolades from both The New York Times and 9to5Google. The installation of the iQ3 is a little more complex than the Chamberlain, requiring a few wires to be fitted, but can be done by competent homeowners rather than requiring professionals. Once it's installed, the device itself is versatile, being compatible with most common smart home systems.
Alongside a basic opening and closing function, the iQ3 also offers an auto-open and auto-close function which detects where your car is and can open the garage automatically as you're arriving home. It can also be configured to work with up to three garage doors, which can be opened and closed independently. Unlike most rivals, which can be bought via a variety of big-name retailers, the Tailwind iQ3 is only available to buy through the brand's website and costs $89.99.
Meross Garage Door Opener
The smart garage door opener made by Meross is a cheap option for users looking for extra connectivity, and it's backed up by expert testing. SlashGear has previously covered the setup process for connecting a Meross garage door opener to HomeKit, and like the Tailwind and Chamberlain options, it does not require professional fitting. It got the thumbs up from TechHive and Apple Insider, although both outlets noted that its setup wasn't quite as easy as some rivals.
Once it's up and running, the Meross offers a simpler set of abilities than some of its rivals too. That's not necessarily a bad thing -– after all, more complexity can sometimes hinder everyday usability -– but it means that buyers looking for the smartest of smart garage door openers might want to look elsewhere. The simple functionality can tell you whether a garage door is open or closed via your phone, and you can trigger either action remotely to let yourself or trusted people enter your garage. It won't break the bank either, as the Meross garage door opener available on Amazon for $59.99.
Genie Aladdin Connect
At a retail price of $59.99 on Amazon, the Genie Aladdin Connect is another of the less expensive options on the market. However, it doesn't compromise on functionality — as well as opening and closing the door remotely, the device also offers alerts for when a door is manually opened, control for up to three doors, and virtual keys that trusted people can be given to access the garage.
It's been given recommended status by the New York Times and Business Insider, with the latter outlet noting that the device's compatibility list includes most lifters built after 1993. The opening function can be controlled in several ways, either through a smartphone or through a compatible voice assistant. The Aladdin Connect is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus it works with Amazon Key, which lets Prime subscribers give their Amazon delivery drivers temporary access to their garage to prevent package theft.
iSmartGate Pro
While it's considerably costlier than many of the other options here, the iSmartGate Pro might be worth considering for some buyers. It was deemed the best garage door opener for Apple HomeKit by USA Today, while Android Central praised its compatibility with other smart home devices and its versatile Wi-Fi connectivity options. Like other smart garage door openers, it offers a basic opening and closing function plus a status monitor to determine whether a door is open or not. Support for up to 10 users comes standard, which makes it useful for those with larger families or friends that frequently need garage access.
The setup process is not as simple as some of its rivals, but it's still achievable without the need for professional assistance. However, less handy homeowners might be more comfortable getting a professional to fit the device.
The biggest downside to the iSmartGate Pro is its asking price. At a retail price of $178.99, it's over $100 more expensive than the class leaders. While it offers a higher level of compatibility with cameras and other monitoring systems, buyers looking for a simple smart garage door opener will be better served elsewhere.
LiftMaster Secure View Garage Door Opener
Most of the smart garage door openers here are compatible with many existing lifter systems, but if your system is particularly old, you might need to replace it entirely to get the benefit of smart connectivity. If that's the case, it's better to get a lifter system that comes with smart functionality built in, like the LiftMaster Secure View Garage Door Opener. It will usually require professional installation and a list of local service providers can be found on the LiftMaster website.
It packs a laundry list of high end features that earned plaudits from reviewers such as CNET and TechHive despite costing well north of $400. These features include a backup power battery, an HD camera, and a quiet-operating motor. It can be controlled via the MyQ app, much like the cheaper Chamberlain device above. Various other platforms including Apple HomeKit are also supported. The camera can record and store video as well as providing a live feed, but storage will require an additional subscription.