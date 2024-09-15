6 Of The Best Rated Wi-Fi-Connected Garage Door Openers

One of the most overlooked elements of smart home tech is how it can add an extra layer of convenience to the most mundane parts of a home. Sure, gadgets that promise to turn you into a gourmet chef or make your lighting change color through voice commands might be appealing to some, but others are only interested in tech that makes their everyday life as hassle-free as possible. Smart garage door openers appeal to all kinds of smart home enthusiasts, and they don't have to cost a fortune either.

Buying a smart garage door opener is just the beginning — then there's the inevitable step of installing it, configuring it to work with your existing home setup, and setting up any necessary subscriptions. There are a wide range of products out there that claim to make all of these steps as easy as possible, but not all of them do. Before you head over to your retailer of choice to purchase one for yourself, check out these six top rated smart garage door openers that achieve consistently positive ratings from experts who've tested them.