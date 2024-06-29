You Can Add HomeKit Support To Your Garage Door: Here's How

HomeKit is Apple's smart home platform, similar to Google Home or Amazon Echo. It lets you control all of your smart home devices, from lightbulbs to thermostats, in one place. Of all the most useful things that work with Apple HomeKit, your garage doors are one and possibly the most useful. Sometimes homeowners forget or don't have the time to close their garage when they're running late for work. And in those rare instances that you misplace the garage remote, you'll be happy you incorporated your garage door to your smart home ecosystem because you're less likely to misplace your phone.

HomeKit users have had to be patient because not every new smart device has been compatible with the platform. It's only available to iOS users, and Apple didn't launch its first smart speaker until 2018, four years after Amazon launched its Alexa speaker. As a result, fewer brands have made HomeKit compatible smart devices. That number is gradually increasing, but it's still not quite at the same level as Google or Amazon's platforms.

Luckily, when it comes to smart garage door openers, a few options exist for HomeKit enthusiasts. Connecting garage doors to smart home hubs is the easy part. A few clicks of the buttons on your phone here and there and that's it. Unlike other smart devices that merely need to be plugged into an outlet, the bridge between your garage door and HomeKit needs to be hardwired into the physical opener and/or the wall switch. For the best advice on that part of the installation, check the product's instructions, the garage door's documentation, or contact a professional for help.