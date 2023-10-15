5 Of The Most Useful Things That Work With Apple HomeKit
In 2014, Apple launched the Apple HomeKit with the iOS 8 and compatibility for the iPhone and iPad. Sometimes called Apple Home, HomeKit is a Home Automation Certification software that allows third-party apps to interface with compatible devices through hubs.
While Apple hasn't fully dove into the race to build smart home devices, HomeKit makes it possible to integrate existing smart home accessories from other brands with its devices. In many ways, HomeKit can potentially be a household staple for anyone knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem looking to start their smart home journey.
Since its launch, HomeKit has undergone several significant software updates, including integrating its virtual assistant Siri, iCloud, and Apple Watch lines. Recently, Apple has also introduced a range of compatible devices to its portfolio, which can make the smart home experience more seamless for Apple users.
If you're curious about Apple HomeKit, here are some of the most useful ones you should consider.
Plugs & Outlets
When it comes to smart homes, the one item that can truly make a difference is the smart plug. Smart plugs are the quickest and most affordable option for the ordinary person to turn regular household devices into a smart home ecosystem.
For example, you can plug in your coffee maker and have it prepare your morning cup a few minutes before you wake up. Or, you can use your smart plug to turn on the air conditioner or heater before you enter the room to make it the right temperature. You can even use it to automatically turn on the lights in the driveway, so you don't have to fumble in the dark when returning home late at night.
On the practical side, smart plugs and outlets can also measure your electrical usage, which makes it possible to know what appliances are causing your electric bill to go up. Once you know what appliances use the most electricity, you can actively work to reduce its usage or replace it with a more efficient model.
If you're planning to purchase in Apple's online store anyway, you may want to add Eve Energy Strip-Connected Triple Outlet ($99.95) or the Eve Energy (Matter) Smart Plug-Two Pack ($69.95) to your cart. However, there are plenty of other Apple HomeKit-compatible outlets across price points that you can consider as well.
Locks
For those big into safety, smart locks can help give you added peace of mind, especially when you're frequently out of town for work, have rental properties, or have a vacation house. Using smart locks, you can get notifications when someone attempts to open your door and can use eKeys if you don't have your physical duplicates on hand.
In fact, you can even assign individual passcodes, which can be super useful when multiple people need access to your home. For example, you can give access numbers to your family members for long-term daily use or time-limited access for your friends who come by to water your plants while you're on holiday.
Depending on your specific need, the Apple HomeKit works with dozens of smart plugs and outlets. For those who prefer pressing the codes manually, Apple HomeKit is compatible with the Yale Assure Lock SL Touchscreen Deadbolt ($209.95), which includes a passcode panel. Alternatively, if you prefer to stay low-key, you may want to consider the Level Lock+ with HomeKey Support ($329.95), which looks more like a regular, unassuming lock.
Garage Doors
Anyone who has ever had a mouse or insect infestation in their garage will tell you the utmost importance of keeping the garage door shut when not in use. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to do so, especially when you're running late to work.
Aside from animals looking to get shelter or eat, leaving your garage door open can invite more dangerous things into your home, such as thieves or other bad actors. While some of us may have family members who won't mind shutting the garage door on our behalf, it can be difficult for people who live alone.
In addition, it can be difficult to keep track of endless remotes and keys, so it's possible that you have to spend several minutes fumbling around your bag before you can open your garage door. Thankfully, it's now possible to open HomeKit-compatible garage door openers using your Apple Home app, such as the Meross Smart Garage Door Opener ($48.99) or iSmartgate ($169).
Smoke Detectors & Sensors
While most houses will already come with smoke detectors, they have limitations. For example, many homeowners may not realize that their smoke detector batteries are not working anymore. So, in the event of an emergency, their smoke detectors may not be able to function as intended.
Not to mention, there's always the risk of a smoke detector working but without anyone to hear it. After all, some fires may be caused by issues like wiring, which can occur even when you're not at home. With this, the fire may spread significantly before anyone can notify the firefighters for help.
With Apple's HomeKit, you have access to a wide range of useful sensors in case of an emergency while you're away from your home or office. Aside from smoke detectors, there are over two dozen sensors, which you can mix and match with your HomeKit. For example, there are carbon monoxide sensors, air quality sensors, and water leak detectors. You can even invest in motion sensors to know if your children have made it home safely after a night out.
Blinds & Shades
One thing that can really impact your comfort levels at home is blinds. With blinds, you can control the dimness of a room to help you sleep better or increase the brightness during the day to save money on electricity costs. Additionally, blinds offer privacy from passersby, especially if you live in a high foot traffic area or around pesky neighbors.
However, managing blinds can be a hassle for larger homes. With several windows across floors, it can be difficult to make sure all your blinds are set in your preferred way. Ideally, blinds are adjusted based on how the sun hits a particular portion of your house at a certain time and the amount of sunlight expected based on seasons.
Thankfully, it's now possible to install smart blinds on your windows, so you can wake up, come home, and fall asleep to the perfect settings for your blinds every single time. With Apple HomeKit-compatible blinds, you can manage how bright or dim your house should be with less effort.