5 Cheaper Backbone Gaming Controller Alternatives
With Sony and Microsoft actively pushing contemporary AAA gaming into the palm of the player's hands with remote play and web-based integrations, the urgency for a comfortable way to game on a smartphone has grown. It's not just the console leaders that are expanding into the mobile gaming market. Steam and NVIDIA, for example, offer ways to play on the go, be it via a direct link to your PC or a cloud gaming service. Even before that, mobile gaming proved itself as a multi-billion dollar market on both iOS and Apple platforms, prompting the development of smartphone peripherals like the Backbone One.
The Backbone One was the brainchild of YouTube intern and Columbia University student Maneet Khaira, who saw the potential of AAA-equivalent gaming on a mobile platform. The design is simple and intuitive, allowing players to slip their mobile device between two halves of a controller, not too dissimilar to the Nintendo Switch.
While the Backbone One is a well-received mobile gaming controller, at $99.99, it's pricey. Luckily for those of us with lighter wallets, it's not the only option. Using a mix of hands-on experience and user reviews, we've compiled a list of cheaper alternatives.
GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller
The GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller was the first of its kind that I had hands-on time with, and it's the one I continue to use today, more than two years later. One thing that's stuck with me with GameSir's controllers is actually the dedicated mobile app. I was immediately surprised by how much I didn't absolutely loathe using it. Customizing the X2s, like adjusting thumbstick sensitivity, was quick and easy, and the app has no issue reading the compatible mobile games or streaming and cloud services already installed on my phone.
The controller itself is quite appealing, too. While I'm not absolutely in love with the boxy shape, I was able to get used to it after a day or two of use. There's no question that the Hall effect is noticeable and really lends to an authentic gaming experience. Mobile gaming gets a bad rap, and controllers like the GameSir X2s speak to the possibilities when you use the right accessories. The triggers and bumpers are even designed for competitive gaming, making this controller perfect for "Call of Duty Mobile" and "Fortnite."
In addition to the Type-C version, GameSir released a Bluetooth version, both available for $45.99. Outside of how your phone connects to the controller and the color scheme, little else is different between the two. You do lose passthrough charging with the Bluetooth model, which is really an essential feature for these types of controllers.
8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller
When this list was put together, the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller was the newest, and I had the pleasure of testing it out a few weeks before its release at the end of November 2024. I feel that getting my hands on it after the GameSir X2s, Backbone One, and other models really made me appreciate the mold a lot more. Taking cues from Microsoft's Xbox controllers, the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller has a very similar shape, which is a bit more comfortable than GameSir's squared edges and even the Backbone's awkwardly round design. Complete with Hall effect triggers and sticks, tactile bumpers, and a turbo function, the Bluetooth mobile gaming controller aligns well with others on the market. Best of all, it's half the price of a Backbone without feeling like a cheaper copycat.
With a better fit for my hand, I definitely had more dexterity to game on the 8BitDo controller a little bit longer. Unfortunately, being a Bluetooth controller, there was no option for passthrough charging to keep my Pixel going, meaning I did get a lot more play time out of the Backbone One. The 8BitDo is also listed as being compatible with Android devices only, but I see no feasible reason why its Bluetooth won't also connect to Apple devices. So long as the device is between 3.9 and 6.7 inches, it should fit and work with the 8BitDo controller.
RiotPWR Gamepad Controller
No, Rotor's RiotPWR Gamepad Controller looks absolutely nothing like the Backbone. However, it serves the same purpose in a way that may be better suited for players who have difficulties with the Backbone One layout. My hands tend to cramp and ache after a shorter time playing on the Backbone than on a traditional gaming controller, so the concept behind the RiotPWR really appealed to me. To my pleasure, it is very similar to an Xbox controller, just with a mobile device jutting out of its top on a detachable and adjustable arm. Since the controller is wired, there's less of a concern over latency, and you get the perk of passthrough charging regardless of whether you have the Apple or Android-compatible version.
There is a little issue of unbalanced weight distribution, but you do get over it after a short spell. Surprisingly, the mobile device doesn't get in the way of any inputs, so despite how it looks, you don't have to worry about hitting your phone when trying to press more centered inputs like the Home button. Admittedly, the buttons don't feel as nice as most of the options on this list, and you do pass up on the higher-quality Hall effect sticks and triggers. You do benefit from a rather modest price tag of $34.99, though, which is one reason why I prefer it over the PowerA MOGA XP5-A, which sells for $69.99.
G-Story Mobile Gaming Controller
G-Story's Mobile Gaming Controller is one of the few I don't have personal experience with, but users seem to like it despite the slightly elevated price of $59.99. YouTuber Marc the Greek had a lot of positives to note during his time with the controller, specifically mentioning on several occasions how responsible the inputs were. This is really a matter of preference, but he did note that the face buttons felt more mechanical, giving them that satisfying click similar to a mechanical keyboard.
He did critique the lack of a built-in game launcher, which is present with the Backbone One, but I'm not heartbroken by its absence. Mobile devices make it easy to group games into folders, so you don't need to open a third-party app just to find something that's already installed on your phone. One thing I like about the design is the USB-C input placement. Rather than at the top or bottom of the controller, it's in the right grip. This seems like the best way to keep the cord from interfering while taking advantage of passthrough charging.
Marc the Greek isn't the only one pleased with the G-Story Mobile Gaming Controller. With nearly 80% of its reviews being 5-star, it's clear that, while this may not be a one-to-one replica of the Backbone, it didn't have to be to garner appreciation from mobile gamers. One user even went so far as to say they would prefer it over the costlier PlayStation Portal.
NinjaPlusOX Wireless Phone Controller
Like G-Story, you likely haven't heard of NinjaPlusOX. I definitely didn't when I started building this list, which is why I'm trusting user reviews and the controller's 4.1 stars on Amazon. Unlike most of the options on this list, the NinjaPlusOX Wireless Phone Controller is completely wireless, which is both a good and bad thing. Unfortunately, it means you're at the mercy of your phone's battery, but you don't have to worry about wearing down your charging port by having to plug it in every time you want to play. The controller itself can be plugged in to charge while in use, extending the six or so hours its 600mAh battery is supposed to give.
The controller uses Hall joysticks to prevent drift and provide the smoothest, most latency-free inputs you can ask for on a cheaper alternative to the Backbone. With this $49.99 gaming controller, you'll have access to a Turbo mode with three adjustable speeds and, unique from the other four controllers, custom RGB lighting. The vibrant range of colors pops against the thumbsticks of this budget-friendly mobile controller.
There are similar models to the NinjaPlusOX that did rate higher, like the Spican Mobile Gaming Controller. However, most of the Spican's 5- and 4-star reviewers were given the controller for free. The NinjaPlusOX reviews appeared less biased.
Our methodology
As mentioned earlier on in the article, many of the choices made to build this list came directly from hands-on experience with the controllers. Since I started writing product reviews in 2021, I've had the opportunity to test and review many gaming peripherals, including the GameSir X2, the RiotPWR GamePad, and the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller. I've also worked with other models that didn't quite make the cut, like a few other GameSir models, or, like the Razer Kishi, were simply too expensive to consider.
My experience with mobile gaming controllers made it easier to pinpoint the G-Story and Spican options as viable inclusions. However, to ensure they did belong on this list, I went out into the wild and verified their quality and functions via user reviews.